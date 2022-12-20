KP introduces digital page for public complaints

Home & Tribal Affairs Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has introduced a digital page for the redressal of public complaints.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Home & Tribal Affairs Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has introduced a digital page for the redressal of public complaints.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Advisor to KP CM on Home & Tribal Affairs Department, Babar Saleem Swati said that for maintaining law and order and provision of protection to the people, the provincial government has digitized all affairs.

He said that now anyone could lodge a complaint or submit information on the web page of the Home Department regarding illegal weapons, explosive material, extortion, money-laundering, illegal mobile CIM, immoral & illegal use of internet, narcotics, smuggling, fake documents, kidnapping for ransom, human-trafficking, gambling and etc.

The advisor said that the provincial government was providing facilitation to the people to prevent illegal businesses across the province.

He said that Names of complainants would be kept in secret during the process.