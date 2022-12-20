UrduPoint.com

KP Introduces Digital Page For Public Complaints

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 07:52 PM

KP introduces digital page for public complaints

Home & Tribal Affairs Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has introduced a digital page for the redressal of public complaints.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Home & Tribal Affairs Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has introduced a digital page for the redressal of public complaints.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Advisor to KP CM on Home & Tribal Affairs Department, Babar Saleem Swati said that for maintaining law and order and provision of protection to the people, the provincial government has digitized all affairs.

He said that now anyone could lodge a complaint or submit information on the web page of the Home Department regarding illegal weapons, explosive material, extortion, money-laundering, illegal mobile CIM, immoral & illegal use of internet, narcotics, smuggling, fake documents, kidnapping for ransom, human-trafficking, gambling and etc.

The advisor said that the provincial government was providing facilitation to the people to prevent illegal businesses across the province.

He said that Names of complainants would be kept in secret during the process.

Related Topics

Internet Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kidnapping Law And Order Mobile All Government

Recent Stories

Putin to Hold Expanded Meeting of Russian Defense ..

Putin to Hold Expanded Meeting of Russian Defense Ministry Board on Wednesday

9 minutes ago
 Fire at key Russian gas pipeline kills three: gove ..

Fire at key Russian gas pipeline kills three: governor

9 minutes ago
 Man kills sister over money dispute

Man kills sister over money dispute

9 minutes ago
 PRCS continues to serve humanity successfully

PRCS continues to serve humanity successfully

9 minutes ago
 Commissioner for accurate data collection during 7 ..

Commissioner for accurate data collection during 7th national census

22 minutes ago
 SSG completes operation against terrorists at Bann ..

SSG completes operation against terrorists at Bannu CTD centre: Kh Asif

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.