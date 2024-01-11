KP introduces e-policing, Safe Election digital applications

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have taken another step towards e-policing and on Thursday introduced e-policing and Safe Election digital applications to prevent crimes by providing citizens with convenient access to police services.

According to DIG IT Irfan Tariq, the e-policing app would include the data of suspects from all over the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that it would facilitate quick identification of criminals and vehicles.

He said the purpose of the e-safe election app is to secure the security plan based on all the arrangements of the election.

Similarly, the purpose of e-police check posts is to solve the problems being faced by the people, as the app would also be accessible to the officers stationed at the check posts, the DIG informed.

He said that so far details of the last three years of over 750,000 accused of all types have been entered in the app, which would make it easy to identify and arrest the accused of a crime through this app.