KP introduces first-of-its-kind multipurpose machines for year-round tourism access

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has handed over modern multipurpose machines to the Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) and Kaghan Development Authority (KDA), marking the first introduction of such equipment in Pakistan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has handed over modern multipurpose machines to the Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) and Kaghan Development Authority (KDA), marking the first introduction of such equipment in Pakistan.

The high-performance machines, acquired under the KITE Programme with support from the World Bank, are capable of performing seven different functions, including keeping roads open during snowfall, removing snow and glaciers, and clearing fallen trees, debris, and other obstructions.

The procurement of four additional machines is currently in progress.

According to officials, the availability of these machines will ensure smooth access to tourist destinations during winter and enhance safety in emergency situations.

The provincial government is accelerating efforts to make tourist spots safer, more accessible, and attractive through infrastructure upgrades, construction of connecting roads, and the launch of new tourism projects.