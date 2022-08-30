UrduPoint.com

KP Introduces 'Flood Reporting Mobile App' To Assist Affectees

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2022 | 02:40 PM

KP introduces 'Flood Reporting Mobile App' to assist affectees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has introduced 'Flood Reporting mobile Application' to provide in time assistance and relief to the people under the flood relief operations in the province.

The application prepared on the directive of Provincial Minister for Science and Information Technology Atif Khan, that would help in providing needed medical assistance and food to the people affected by the devastating floods in the province.

Talking to media persons, he said soon after receiving information through the application, the district administration concerned and Provincial Disaster Management Authority would take urgent steps to provide needed assistance to the affected people.

He said the application has a complete system of monitoring the provision of relief items and its feedback. Through this app, he said people could report the nature and scale of any mishap and required assistance to the officials concerned.

