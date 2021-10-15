KP introduces Rehmatul lil Alameen Portal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The Information and Public Relation Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday introduced the first of its kind Rehmatul lil Alameen Portal in connection with Eid Milad un Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

The portal would provide valuable information on the life and teaching of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) during the first ten days of Rabi ul Awal.

The Information Department said the portal would also provide a platform to every Muslim citizen for uploading his 30 seconds video of observing any Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) on www.rabiulawal.kp.gov.pk.

The citizen who uploaded the best video on the portal would also be eligible for awarding of a commemorative certificate and shield, the Information Department of KP said.