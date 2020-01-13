KP irrigation department completes 44 project in 12 months

Irrigation Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last one year hassuccessfully completed 44 developmental projects and initiated some new schemes in the province

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th January, 2020) Irrigation Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last one year hassuccessfully completed 44 developmental projects and initiated some new schemes in the province.It was stated in a performance report released here on Monday., whichsaid , completed projects include the construction of Gul Dheri Dam and Jalozai Dam in Nowshera district and Kundal Dam in Swabi with a capacity of irrigating about 7000 acres land.For water storage and bringing vast barren land under irrigation, construction of various dams has also been undertaken which include: Pezzu Dam in Lakki Marwat, Chapra Dam in Haripur, Chamak Maira Dam in Abbottabad, Ichar and Manchurra Dam in Mansehra district with an estimated cost of Rs.758.462 million, Rs.888.873 million, Rs.1130.538 million, Rs.2885.644 million respectively.For increasing the irrigated area various major canal projects have been initiated which include: construction of Pehur High Canal Extension Project in Swabi district costing Rs 10.156 billion being funded by Asian Development Bank.

It is estimated that the project on completionwould irrigate about 30,500 acres of land.Construction of Siran Right Bank Canal project costing Rs 2850.522 million and on completion the project would bring around 12000 acres of agricultural land under irrigation network in Mansehra district.Another project for increasing storage capacity of Baran Dam has been initiated with an estimated cost of Rs 5 billion.

The project after completion would benefit an area of 100000 acres in Bannu and LakkiMarwat.

Further, as per the guidelines of national water policy the present provincial government has increased allocation of water sector from 7.40 to 11% in annual development program.

For streamlining and ensuring smooth service delivery the department has taken various steps which include creation of new position of deputy secretary and other administrative officers, establishment of computer cell for the effective implementation of provincial government's reform initiative and E-Tendering, creation of dashboard at each district level to promptly response to the Pak Citizen Portal.Furthermore, the irrigation department has also set the targets for the next year which focus on construction of new small dams in the province including newly merged districts, increasing storage capacity of existing dams and remodeling of canals in different districts.Next year, various dam projects would be initiated which include Bara and Jabba Dams in district Khyber, chashma Akhor Khel and Makh Banda Dams in district Karak and Khattak Banda Dam in Kohat.Chashma Right Bank Canal (lift cum gravity) project is also part of next year target which on completion would bring an area of 286000 acres of barren land under irrigation.For proper execution of developmental schemes in the merged area a new wing comprising chief engineer, superintending engineers and executive engineers at each district would be established.