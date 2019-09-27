UrduPoint.com
KP Is Emerging As Financial Hub :Jhagra

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 09:17 PM

KP is emerging as financial hub :Jhagra

KP Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be the next economic hub of the country

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th September, 2019) KP Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be the next economic hub of the country.He expressed these views while talking to the CEO of KP Board of Investment and Trade Hassan Daud Butt,who called him on at his office on Friday.He said that KP Board of Investment and Trade with upcoming initiatives has the potential to achieve this goal, that'll revive the local economy, create jobs for the youth, improve Ease of Doing business and attractlocal and foreign investors .civil secretariat Peshawar.During the meeting matters related to trade and investment in KP were discussed in detail.

While briefing the minister about the role and tasks of KP-BOIT,CEO Hassan Daud Butt said that board of investmentand trade is dedicated to achieve economic prosperity and growth by attracting local as well as foreign investment in the province.

KP-BOIT has brought together dynamic board members and actuated a team that comprises eminent personnel of public and private sectors.KP-BOIT is also involved in the identification of economically viable and doable projects in various sectors and facilitating with pre-investment process, such as acquisition of land, obtaining NOCs, and pro-actively engaging with the concerned departments in order to facilitate the investors for the early implementation of projects.

