KP Is On Fastest Track In Development Of IT Sector: Ziaullah Bangash

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

KP is on fastest track in development of IT sector: Ziaullah Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash Saturday said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is taking concrete steps to give a boost to the IT sector.

Introducing the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry in the country, he set up a BPO facility in Peshawar called Work Around (WA). He expressed these views during a visit to Work Around with Federal Minister Ali Muhammad Khan, Member Punjab Assembly Simabia Tahir, Chairman Red Pakistan Farah Dal, renowned American filmmaker and blogger Cynthia Richie and other IT experts.

Ziaullah Bangash informed all the guests about the usefulness of Work Around and the success of this project. On this occasion, he said that in view of the success of the Work Around project and the interest of domestic and international investors in this facility, the project is being extended to other districts of the province.

He said that this project has provided employment opportunities to hundreds of youth of the province on the one hand and on the other hand it is encouraging foreign investment in the province. Punjab Assembly member Simabia Tahir also lauded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology board's project Work Around and other projects launched for the training of youth.

He said that other provinces should also take similar steps. He termed the workaround project as an important project for the development of youth and IT sector of the country. During the visit, Cynthia Richie and others in the delegation appreciated the steps taken by the provincial government for the development of the IT sector and termed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the safest province for investment and invited international BPO companies to start business here.

