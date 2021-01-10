UrduPoint.com
KP Is Stronghold Of PTI

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 08:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs Haji Shaukat Ali said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become a stronghold of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the inauguration ceremony at Al-Hafiz Colony, Union Council Char Peshawar.

He said hundreds of workers of Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) along with their families and colleagues and expressed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Haji Shaukat Ali.

Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs Haji Shaukat Ali said that those who join the party are no less than an asset. Inshallah they will be given an honorable position in the party, he said.

The real power of the party is the workers but the elected representatives of PPP, PML-N or other political parties only used for voting and their problems would not be heard by the so-called rulers.

He said that the capital Peshawar including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become a stronghold of PTI today because now there is no opposition party left.

Everyone is joining the PTI mainly because of the timely solution of the problems of the people, development work is being carried out in Peshawar and public works are being carried out in the streets under the supervision of the PTI Tigers.

He said, work is underway in Peshawar on power and other areas of public interest, including gas pipelines.

He said those who joined the party said that they were impressed by the honesty of Haji Shaukat Ali, his spirit of indiscriminate service to the people in his heart and his strategy.

