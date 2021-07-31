KP is the most suitable province for Olive farming

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the most suitable province for olive cultivation and farmers of the Hazara division can be self-sufficient in edible oil by promoting olive plantation.

These views were expressed by the Scientific Officer Shiraz Qamar NTHRI Shankiari Mansehra in collaboration with Model Farm Services Center while addressing a day-long training workshop in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture Extension and the farmers.

He said, our farmers could be self-sufficient in edible oil by planting olive trees, they can get natural and pure oil while the department would provide all sorts of facilities to the farmers.

The environment is conducive for olive cultivation and the government is giving full support to the farmers, steps are being taken to train and guide the farmers at district and Tehsil level, adding Shiraz Qamar said.

The Scientific Officer stated that through Olive cultivation we would not only meet our needs but will also earn foreign exchange by exporting it.

On this occasion, Agriculture Officer Sajid Siddique, President of Model Farm Services Center, Rashid Khan, farmer Sabir Sultan Khalid Mahmood and others informed about the issues of the farmers and urged them to solve all of their problems.