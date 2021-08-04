KP issues alert regarding GLOF

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pukhtunkhaw (KP) Tourism Department on Wednesday issued Glacial Lake Outburst Flood(GLOF) alert as the glacial melt in lake at Regheli area in Upper Chitral

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pukhtunkhaw (KP) Tourism Department on Wednesday issued Glacial Lake Outburst Flood(GLOF) alert as the glacial melt in lake at Regheli area in Upper Chitral.

The alert shared by KP Tourism Department has been issued by AIFGLOF, a project by Remote Sensing Spatial Analytic Lab and Information Technology University.

AIFGLOF has warned that its hydrological model suggests that in case a GLOF is triggered the inundation can reach as far as seven kilometers low lying areas.

The flood velocity can top 15 meters per second and 60 km per hour. While the nearest settlement can be hit by the flood within 13 minutes of the burst, it added.