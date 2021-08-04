UrduPoint.com

KP Issues Alert Regarding GLOF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 01:50 PM

KP issues alert regarding GLOF

Khyber Pukhtunkhaw (KP) Tourism Department on Wednesday issued Glacial Lake Outburst Flood(GLOF) alert as the glacial melt in lake at Regheli area in Upper Chitral

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pukhtunkhaw (KP) Tourism Department on Wednesday issued Glacial Lake Outburst Flood(GLOF) alert as the glacial melt in lake at Regheli area in Upper Chitral.

The alert shared by KP Tourism Department has been issued by AIFGLOF, a project by Remote Sensing Spatial Analytic Lab and Information Technology University.

AIFGLOF has warned that its hydrological model suggests that in case a GLOF is triggered the inundation can reach as far as seven kilometers low lying areas.

The flood velocity can top 15 meters per second and 60 km per hour. While the nearest settlement can be hit by the flood within 13 minutes of the burst, it added.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Flood Alert Chitral Top

Recent Stories

Your Next Best Buy – HUAWEI Band 6 Goes on Sale ..

Your Next Best Buy – HUAWEI Band 6 Goes on Sale Nationwide

3 minutes ago
 PM Imran nominates Abdul Qayyum Niazi for the post ..

PM Imran nominates Abdul Qayyum Niazi for the post of AJK PM

9 minutes ago
 Posters appeal IIOJK people to mark August 5 as Bl ..

Posters appeal IIOJK people to mark August 5 as Black Day

5 minutes ago
 Russia Records 22,589 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 22,589 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

5 minutes ago
 One Dead, Three Injured as Syrian Army Bus Explode ..

One Dead, Three Injured as Syrian Army Bus Explodes in Damascus - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Greece hopes to bring wildfires under control 'in ..

Greece hopes to bring wildfires under control 'in coming hours'

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.