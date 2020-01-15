UrduPoint.com
KP Issues Guidelines To Provide 20-kgs Flour Bag At Rs 808

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 04:29 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has devised a policy and guidelines for provision of wheat flour to people on cheaper rate

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has devised a policy and guidelines for provision of wheat flour to people on cheaper rates.

The KP government has decided to provide a 20-kgs flour bag to its people at Rs808 and for this purpose guidelines have been issued to all the deputy commissioners, divisional assistant directors food and other officers concerned.

The government has also directed the flour mill owners to remove 12 percent bran from government-provided wheat and provide a 20-kgs flour bag to a flour dealer registered with district administration at Rs 786.

All the flour mills are also directed to provided subsidized flour bags under quota system on wheat provided by the government.

District Food Controllers, ration controllers were directed to provide a list of registered flour dealers to the deputy commissioners well in time.

To ensure quality of the flour, the officials of Food Department will inspect the flour samples at least once in a week. Besides the district administrations would ensure display of wheat flour rates on pane flex outside the dealers' shops.

In case of non-provision of flour the people can lodge their complaints at the offices of deputy commissioners, district food controllers or offices concerned.

