KP issues week-long schedule for Independence Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday issued a week-long schedule for preparations of Independence Day.

According to notification issued by KP Administrative Affairs Department, the functions for Independence Day would start from Saturday,August 8. It said from August 8 to 14 all Government employees would display Pakistan flag on their chest.

On 14 August, a siren would be blown at 08:58 a.m.

to halt the vehicular traffic for one minute. All Government offices would display banners regarding Independence Day from August 8 to August14.

On 14th August special prayers would be offered at all small and big mosques on tehsil and district level for the prosperity and security of the country. On the Day national flag would be hoisted at all divisional headquarters, public and private places.

The Administrative Department has issued instructions to all the departments in this regard.