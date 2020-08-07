UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Issues Week-long Schedule For Independence Day

Sumaira FH 35 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 04:52 PM

KP issues week-long schedule for Independence Day

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday issued a week-long schedule for preparations of Independence Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday issued a week-long schedule for preparations of Independence Day.

According to notification issued by KP Administrative Affairs Department, the functions for Independence Day would start from Saturday,August 8. It said from August 8 to 14 all Government employees would display Pakistan flag on their chest.

On 14 August, a siren would be blown at 08:58 a.m.

to halt the vehicular traffic for one minute. All Government offices would display banners regarding Independence Day from August 8 to August14.

On 14th August special prayers would be offered at all small and big mosques on tehsil and district level for the prosperity and security of the country. On the Day national flag would be hoisted at all divisional headquarters, public and private places.

The Administrative Department has issued instructions to all the departments in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Traffic Independence August All From Government

Recent Stories

Over 400,000 customers enrolled in DEWA’s ‘My ..

13 minutes ago

Huawei and 5G industrial Partners Launched The Fir ..

16 minutes ago

Twitter Adds Labels for Accounts of Russia's Upper ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Fighter Scrambled to Intercept US Reconnai ..

4 minutes ago

Speakers for ending state-sponsored terrorism in I ..

4 minutes ago

Experts stress resetting educational goals for tra ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.