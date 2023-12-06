KP IT Board launches advanced co-working space in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IT board Wednesday arranged an event to inaugurate a cutting-edge co-working space, incorporating state-of-the-art technology in Abbottabad. The initiative aims to attract private companies and foster a conducive environment for IT-related activities in the region.

Ali Mahmood Khan, Managing Director of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IT Board was the chief guest of the event. While speaking on the occasion he revealed that following the success in Peshawar, the IT Board has expanded its facilities to Abbottabad, offering 24-hour accessibility for individuals in the IT sector.

The co-working space is designed to accommodate 200 professionals and includes dedicated spaces for women with separate offices. Additionally, the facility provides freelancing opportunities, with a specific hall allocated for a set number of freelancers.

He emphasized that not only national and international companies but also educational institutions such as universities, medical colleges, and commerce colleges, along with individuals affiliated with the IT sector in Abbottabad, can benefit from this cutting-edge facility.

Representatives from renowned companies including Cybernet, Tech Valley, System Limited, and IBEX commended the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IT Board for its initiative in providing a 24-hour facility equipped with advanced technology.

The administration of Work Around, the co-working space, expressed optimism that the initiative would open avenues for freelancing and enhanced job opportunities for the youth of Abbottabad. The facility is accessible at an approximate cost of $45 per month.

Company representatives conducted a thorough examination of the various computer halls and conference rooms in Work Around, acknowledging the commendable facilities provided by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IT Board.