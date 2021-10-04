UrduPoint.com

KP IT Minister Directs Early Completion Of Paperwork On Projects

Mon 04th October 2021

KP IT Minister directs early completion of paperwork on projects

KP Minister for Science and Information Technology (S&IT), Atif Khan has directed early completion of the paperwork to initiate practical work over IT sector projects proposed in the annual development programme (ADP) under the auspices of KP Information Technology Board

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding progress on different projects in the province here on Monday.

Besides, Secretary S&IT Department, Amber Ali Khan, and other concerned authorities also attended the meeting. Managing Director (MD) KP ITB, Ali Mahmood gave a detailed briefing on IT sector projects in the province.

The provincial minister said that no delay will be tolerated in connection with the beginning of work on IT sector projects. He said that the provincial government is keen to equip youth with digital technology and for this purpose has allocated hefty funds.

