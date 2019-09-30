UrduPoint.com
KP ITB, World Bank & Jazz Bring Digital Opportunities To The Youth

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 12:26 PM

KP ITB, World Bank & Jazz bring digital opportunities to the youth

The three-day Digital Youth Summit 2019 concluded here on Sunday with speakers from around the world and Pakistan, young people from across KP, and policymakers converged here for Pakistan's largest technology conferences

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ):The three-day Digital Youth Summit 2019 concluded here on Sunday with speakers from around the world and Pakistan, young people from across KP, and policymakers converged here for Pakistan's largest technology conferences.

The conference started as an idea in 2014 to connect young people to growing opportunities in the digital economy, and has now transformed into a platform for investments supported by the World Bank, development partners and private sector organizations like Jazz.

This year, early 7000 attendees participated in panel discussions and workshops on topics such as Artificial Intelligence, Social Media, digital entrepreneurship and the start-up ecosystem.

Dr Umar Saif, former Chairman of the PITB and current CDO at the Jang Group kicked off the program with reflections on his time in government and inspiration for Pakistan's youth. Roy Tan, the Politics and Outreach Manager for Facebook in South Asia, spoke about how Facebook's platforms including Instagram and WhatsApp could be used for connecting government and citizens.

Dr Shahbaz Khan, MD of the KP Information Technology Board* outlined the GoKP's initiatives on digital economy, digital access and digital governance; and KP Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra demonstrated the GoKP's commitment to using technology for improving the ease of doing business.

Tech startups from across the country presented their products to participants; while the youth engaged in Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Video Games and other fun activities.

Ali Naseer, Jazz's Chief Corporate and Enterprise Officer said: "Our longstanding partnership with KPITB & World Bank goes beyond promoting digital entrepreneurship.

This partnership has uplifted the province of KP by empowering youth through technology. The Digital Youth Summit is a stepping stone that allows us to speed up digitization through digital skills training & tech-incubation in collaboration with the local government.

"We are excited to be taking part in the Digital Youth Summit in Peshawar. We're here to engage with the next generation of digital innovators in Pakistan and leaders from Pakistan's tech industry and start-up community. We believe Facebook has an important part to play in creating an informed community, and helping people to access the information that they need - whether it is news or advocacy information", said Roy Tan of Facebook.""I'm impressed by the level of excitement, creativity and hard work that youth in KP have demonstrated through our digital programs. I encourage them to take full advantage of all the opportunities that the digital economy offers and help transform KP into a top tech destination," continued Emcet Tas of the World BankDr. Shahbaz Khan, Managing Director of KPITB, in conclusion said, "KP is quickly emerging as Pakistan's most forward thinking province, and we welcome all partners to contribute to our vision of Digital KP."

