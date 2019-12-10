KP joint opposition submits requisition for PA session

Joint opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday submitted requisition for convening the session of the provincial assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Joint opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday submitted requisition for convening the session of the provincial assembly.

The requisition was filed by the parliamentary leader of ANP, Sardar Hussain Babak with the Secretary Assembly Nasrullah Khattak.

The requisition carrying the signatures of 39 members also has 10-point agenda.

The agenda submitted with the signatures of the opposition legislators include debate on important points like net-profit on electricity, problems faced by the tobacco growers and Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, Medical Teaching Institutes (MTIs) Act and lack of medical facilities in hospitals.