KP Judicial Academy holds training on issues of Afghan refugees

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy (KP-JA) here on Tuesday organized a daylong training session on "Present condition of Afghan refugees in Pakistan" to find out solutions of problems being faced by the refugees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial academy (KP-JA) here on Tuesday organized a daylong training session on "Present condition of Afghan refugees in Pakistan" to find out solutions of problems being faced by the refugees.

The session was held in collaboration with United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), the Society for Human Rights, and Prisoners' Aid (SHARP).

The event was attended by Judicial officers, public prosecutors, police officers, CEO SHRP Kamran Babar, Director Afghan Commissionerate, Fazle Rabi, and representatives of UNHCR.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General KP-JA, Zia-ud-Din Khattak said millions of registered Afghan citizens were residing in Pakistan since 1979.

He said they were facing various challenges related to education, health, employment, access to justice, and the protection of their children.

He said the aim of the training was to highlight these core issues which were indirectly impacting our country. He stressed upon the participants to work out for legal framework and status of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, government policies regarding Afghan refugees, and issues related to child protection.

He appreciated the services rendered by UNHCR and SHARP for refugees and expressed the hope that the session would help aware participants about Afghan refugees.