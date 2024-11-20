KP judicial academy holds workshop on gender-responsive human resource management

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial academy (KPJA), in collaboration with ROZAN Pakistan, organized a two-day training workshop on “Gender-Responsive Human Resource Management" for D&SJs/ Zilla Qazis, Senior Civil Judges/A’ala Ilaqa Qazis.

Twenty-three (23) Judges/Qazis of various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in the training workshop.

The workshop was designed to arm the Judges/Qazis with essential skills and knowledge for promoting gender-responsive practices.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Barrister Ikhtiar Khan, worthy Registrar, Peshawar High Court, as the chief guest. Mr. Jehanzeb Shinwari, Director General KPJA, Mr. Zia Ur Rahman, Dean Faculty, Dr. Qazi Ataullah, Senior Director Research & Publication, Director Instructions, and other directors and officers of the Academy, and Representatives of ROZAN Pakistan, also attended the ceremony.

Mr. Jehanzeb Shinwari, DG, KPJA, in his inaugural speech, welcomed the chief guest and thanked him for sparing time to grace the occasion.

He also appreciated the role of ROZAN Pakistan in arranging this specialized 02-day training workshop on Gender-Responsive Human Resource Management.

He highlighted the important role of women in society and said that no one can deny the significant role of women in the development of nations. By empowering women and promoting gender equality, we can strengthen our justice system and create a more just and equitable society.

In his remarks, the Registrar, PHC appreciated the efforts that resulted in organizing this timely and crucial training workshop on Gender-Responsive Human Resource Management.

He expressed that a judiciary that lacks diversity in human resources cannot fully address the needs of the diverse communities. By promoting gender equality, and fostering a more conducive workplace, we can create a judiciary that truly reflects a developed and cultured society.