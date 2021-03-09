UrduPoint.com
KP Judicial Academy Imparts Trainings To 4000 Law Students: DG

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy (KP-JA) here Tuesday said that the academy has been organized 160 legal training programs and trained four thousands stakeholders of judiciary since 2012.

He expressed these views while addressing visiting students of Frontier Law College in a ceremony held here at Judicial Academy. The principal of the college, Justice (Rtd.) Yayha Zahid Gillani accompanied by administrative staff, faculty members and students attended the ceremony.

DG KP-JA Ziaud Din Khattak while briefing the visiting law students, said the objective of imparting legal training was to provide low-cost and speedy justice to the people. He said, in order to provide better legal assistance to the judiciary, it was necessary to provide training to the lawyers as per the requirements of the present scenario.

He urged the students to work hard for further polishing their professional skills so that speedy justice could be dispensed to the litigants.

