KP judicial academy launches training for paralegal staff

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial academy (KPJA) has launched a series of one-day training programs to enhance the professional skills of paralegal staff across the province.

The inaugural session, held today, was chaired by Director General Mr. Jahanzeb Shinwari, with 21 petition writers from various districts in attendance.

Senior officials, including Dean Faculty Mr. Zia-ur-Rehman and Senior Director Administration Mr. Dost Mohammad Khan, were also present.

In his address, DG Shinwari emphasized the importance of accuracy and precision in drafting legal documents, stating that errors in written materials could harm a litigant's case.

He highlighted the critical role of petition writers in preparing plaints, appeals, and other legal documents, urging them to uphold professional ethics.

The training covered topics such as "Professional Ethics," "Substantive & Procedural Laws," and "Maintenance of Record."

Certificates were distributed to participants at the end of the session. Two additional trainings are scheduled for January 31 and February 8, 2025, as part of the series.

This initiative aims to strengthen the justice sector by improving the skills and knowledge of paralegal staff, ensuring better service delivery and quality performance.