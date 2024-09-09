KP judicial academy organizes training on capacity uplift of para-legal staff

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial academy Peshawar (KPJA) has completed a series of training programs, aimed at enhancing the professional skills and capacity uplift of Paralegal Staff of district judiciary including Stamp Vendors, Petition Writers, Oath Commissioners and Notary Public.

The inaugural session of the last one day training for Stamp Vendors held at the Academy, with Director General, Mr. Jehanzeb Shinwari, as the chief guest. Dean Faculty, Mr. Zia-Ur-Rehman, Senior Director Administration, Mr. Dost Mohammad Khan, Senior Director Research & Publication, Dr. Qazi Attaullah and other officers and Directors of the Academy were also present on the occasion.

In his welcome address, Director General, KPJA, emphasized that the objective of this one-day training was to strengthen the justice sector by boosting the professional capabilities of Paralegal staff (Stamp Venders). He highlighted the essential role of Stamp Venders in the preparation of documents and documentary evidence required by the courts. He added that their status is not like that of an ordinary book-seller, paper-seller and stationery seller, rather their status is like a national trustee.

DG Academy clarified that the unprofessional behavior of a Stamp Vendor adversely affects the valuable rights of the people.

If a malpractice is committed in the date and entry of stamp sale in the relevant register, it will be the starting of creating of false documentary evidence, and this false evidence would, in many cases, lead the Courts to draw wrong and erroneous conclusions. And consequently, the justice delivery system would be adversely affected.

The Director General, in his speech, further highlighted that the irresponsible behavior of a Stamp Vendor could cause irreparable loss to the public exchequer. To eliminate these menaces, the law has set down rules and regulations for Stamp Vendors, violations where of is an offense calling for criminal and civil action against the person guilty of this violation. He added that the training has been designed to enhance participants' skills and knowledge for better service delivery and required quality performance.

Later on, Dean Faculty, KPJA, Mr. Zia-Ur-Rehman highlighted the aims and objectives of the training course while the resource persons delivered lectures on "Professional Ethics,", "Law and rules on the subject" and "Maintenance of Record." In concluding session, The Director General, KPJA, conferred certificates upon the participants