KP Judicial Academy organizes training program on GBV laws

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial academy Peshawar in collaboration with UN-Women organized a four-day training program with focus on Gender Based Violence ( GBV) laws for young male and female lawyers from different districts of the province in which more than 20 lawyers participated.

The closing ceremony of the training program was held at Judicial Academy Peshawar, in which Acting Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy, Mr. Ihsanullah Mehsud, Dean Faculty, Mr. Muhammad Shoaib, officers of the Academy, and representatives of UN-Women also participated.

The Director General while congratulating the participants on completion of their training course said"Providing training to lawyers according to the current requirements is the need of the hour.

" He said that the Academy has rolled out the special training course to prepare the lawyers to assume their professional responsibilities.

He said that the lawyers should ensure tireless work to improve their professional skills so that the people would have access to justice to protect their human right.

He hoped that training program would not only increase the knowledge of the participants but also improve their professional skills.

Later on, DG Academy and Dean Faculty Judicial Academy distributed certificates to the successful participants of the course.