PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Judicial Academy Thursday concluded a two-day training session for young lawyers of Swabi district.

The themes of training session were `Professional Ethics' and `Legal education', according to a press release issued here.

The training was attended by 20 members of Swabi District Bar Association while in the concluding session KP Judicial Academy Director General (DG) Ziaud Din Khattak, Dean Faculty Academy, Syed Kamal Hussain Shah, Senior Director Administration, Ashfaq Taj, Senior Director Research and Publication, Ghulam Abbas and Director Instruction, Ahmad Muktair also participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Ziaud Din Khattak congratulated participating lawyers and said the judicial academy was playing an important role in capacity building of legal fraternity besides improvement in judicial system and betterment in all the departments attached with justice dispensation.

He said special courses were planned for capacity building of lawyers from Swabi district and in that regard he commended the services of academy faculty members.

He said such courses would continue to be organized for the capacity building of lawyers community in all districts of the province.

Earlier, participants of the training session thanked officials of Judicial Academy for arranging capacity building programme for them which would improve their professional competence and understandings.

Later at the conclusion of training session, Ziaud Din Khattak and Syed Kamal Hussain distributed certificates among the participants.