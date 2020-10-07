KP Judicial Academy starts online post promotion training

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Director General (DG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy, Zia-ud-din Khattak has inaugurated first online post promotion training course for newly promoted Senior Civil Judges/ A'ala Illaqa Qazis from all over the province.

Speaking at inaugural ceremony, he said that Peshawar High Court lays Primary focus on Judicial work that is adjudication of matters in accordance with law within the shortest possible span of time.

The engagement of the Judicial Officers in traditional trainings usually results in delays in disposal of cases. Online trainings will address these issues in as much as now the Judicial Officers will receive training at their place of posting after completion of their court work.

He said that with this the judicial academy has entered in a new era and has explored another window of opportunity in judicial education.

The course will last until 31st October, 2020.