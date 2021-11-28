UrduPoint.com

KP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Operations In Swat Continue

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 11:30 AM

KP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority operations in Swat continue

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) ::Action on cleaning of vegetables in sewers, confiscation of large quantities of vegetables on Haji Baba Road Swat, an official of the food Safety Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told APP here on Sunday.

He said that during the operation they have apprehended the persons on the spot involved in cleaning the vegetables from sewage water and supplied to the market.

During the operation vegetables were destroyed in operation and strict action will be taken against those involved, the Food Safety Authority official said.

He said Chips Factory was sealed by the official of the Food Safety Authority in Mingora on poor hygiene and miss branding. More than 550 kg of Miss Brand material exported was also confiscated by the Food Safety Authority team. He disclosed that hundreds of kilos of adulterated honey were recovered and destroyed in Chagharzai Buner.

