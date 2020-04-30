UrduPoint.com
KP Labour Department Holds Tripartite Consultative Meeting

On the directives of the Chief Secretary KP, Dr Kazim Niaz, a meeting of the Provincial Tripartite Consultative Committee (PTCC) was held here with Secretary Labour, Kamran Rehman in the chair

Beside, Director General (DG) Social Security, Anwar Khan, Secretary Worker Welfare Board, Dr. Bilal, Director Labour, Irfanullah, while employers were represented by Fazal Wadood (GM Shama Ghee Mills), Dr. Yousaf Sarwar (Aries Phama) and Mohammad Ishaq Khan of Moeed Industries.

Workers were represented by Syed Liaquat Bacha (Muthahida Labour Federation) and Razim Khan (Pakistan Workers Federation) while Deputy Secretary Mohammad Hanif represented the Industries Department.

In his welcome address, the Secretary Labour thanked factories' owners for payment of salaries to workers despite closure of industries and revival of their units. He also expressed satisfaction over the quality of the implementation of Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) for industries and expressed the hope that similar cooperation will continue in future too.

Later, the Director Labour highlighted the aims and objectives of the consultative meeting and distributed different notifications and copies of SOPs issued by the government among the participants of the meeting.

He stressed need for cooperation between employers and employees on the SOPs.

The Director General (DG) Social Security informed the participants that they are opening their health facilities phase-wise to provide medical facilities to workers and their families. He further stressed for the registration of maximum number of workers with Social Security and requested employers to clear outstanding contribution on behalf of their employees as soon as possible.

Speaking on the occasion, the Secretary Workers' Welfare board stressed need for cooperation between employers and employees during this critical juncture and extending support to government in the prevention of coronavirus pandemic.

The representatives of industrialists on this occasion assured complete support in the implementation of the preventive steps taken by the provincial government. However, they expressed reservations over not inclusion of actual industries in the processes of the framing of SOPs.

They called for the reformulation of the existing SOPs to include check list of labour laws and inclusion of their opinion in the process of the framing of SOPs.

