KP Labour department waives off registration fee commercial activities in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :The Labor Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday has provided significant relief to commercial centers, hotels, CNG stations, petrol pumps, and other businesses in Abbottabad by waiving the annual registration fee.

According to the details, the annual registration fee has been waived off and the process of annual renewal has also been suspended.

Assistant Director Labor Department, Sardar Abdul Rahman, informed the media that registration has been made free for traders and commercial centers. He further said that individuals associated with other businesses, including CNG stations, petrol pumps, security companies, and mobile franchises, should immediately complete the registration process.

The assistant director said that previously the annual fee for this registration certificate was between five hundred to two thousand rupees, but now it has been made free according to the decision of the provincial government, and there is no need for annual renewal.

He stated that an EOBI registration and treatment relief is available for 20 disabled workers in business centers with the Labor Department certificate. Additionally, a scholarship for limited children's education is also available.

He clarified that expansion is being made only for those business centers that already have a Labor Department certificate, and those who have not registered should do so immediately.