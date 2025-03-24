KP Labour Minister Discusses Digitalization, Social Protection With GIZ Delegation
Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2025 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) In a significant step toward modernizing labour administration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Provincial Minister for Labour, Fazal Shakoor Khan on Monday met with representatives of the German development organization GIZ here at his office.
The meeting was attended by key officials, including Secretary Labour Department, Captain (Retd) Mian Adil Iqbal, Vice Commissioner of Employees' Social Security Institution Khurshid, and GIZ Adaptive Social Protection Project representatives Hameedullah and Adnan Ahmed.
During the discussion, the delegation briefed the minister on the Adaptive Social Protection Project and its initiatives within the province’s public sector.
A key focus of the meeting was the implementation of the E-Mazdoor Card and the digitalization of the Labour Department, aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in service delivery.
The establishment of the KP Social Protection Authority and the launch of the Social Protection Strategy were also deliberated upon, marking a significant move toward strengthening the social safety net for workers.
Minister Fazal Shakoor Khan expressed gratitude to GIZ for its unwavering support in advancing the Labour Information Management System (Labour IMS) and emphasized the government’s commitment to improving the welfare of workers through digital initiatives.
Hameedullah from GIZ assured the minister that he would convey the details of the discussion to GIZ leadership, reinforcing the organization’s support for the province’s labour reforms.
Minister Fazal Shakoor Khan further announced that the Labour IMS inauguration would take place soon, stating that digitalization of the Labour Department will lead to a more efficient and transparent system, ultimately benefiting workers across KP.
