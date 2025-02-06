KP Labour Minister Visits Hazara, Orders Immediate Action On Workers' Issues
Mohammad Ali Published February 06, 2025
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour Fazal Shakoor Khan Thursday visited Hazara Division and chaired a high-level meeting to address the grievances of workers employed at the Suki Kinari Hydropower Project in Balakot
He issued immediate directives to resolve their issues.
The meeting was attended by the Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam, senior officials, including Vice Commissioner of Employees’ Social Security Institute (ESSI) Khursheed Alam, Director of the Labour Department Irfanullah, Deputy Director Saqib Khan, as well as representatives of the Shaheen Labour Union and project contractors.
During the meeting, ESSI officials briefed the participants on the institute’s role in providing medical and financial support to workers without any government funding. The forum was informed about labour challenges in the Hazara Division, particularly at the Suki Kinari Hydropower Project.
Minister Fazal Shakoor Khan assured workers of the government’s commitment to their welfare. He directed the workers' union to submit cases of deceased employees to the relevant contractor company within three days, with a seven-day review period for resolution. The Labour Department was tasked with monitoring compliance.
Highlighting government efforts, the minister noted that under Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, the minimum monthly wage had been raised from PKR 32,000 to PKR 36,000. He reiterated the Labour Department’s dedication to ensuring workers’ rights.
Commissioner Zaheer-ul-Islam assured full support to labour representatives and ordered that gratuity cases of deceased workers be settled within one month.
Later, the minister visited the ESSI dispensary in Abbottabad, where he inspected medical facilities and urged staff to fulfill their duties with commitment and diligence.
