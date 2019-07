Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Land Acquisition (Amendment) Bill 2019, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Land Acquisition (Mines) (Amendment) Bill 2019 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Stamp (Amendment) Bill, 2019 having been passed by Provincial Assembly have been published as Acts of Provincial Legislature

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Land Acquisition (Amendment) Bill 2019 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Land Acquisition (Mines) (Amendment) Bill 2019 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Stamp (Amendment) Bill, 2019 having been passed by Provincial Assembly have been published as Acts of Provincial Legislature.

It was notified by Provincial Assembly Secretariat here on Friday.