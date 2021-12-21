KP land of opportunities to attract foreign investment : CEO BOIT

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment and Trade (BOIT), Hassan Daud Butt has said that Dubai Expo was an excellent platform to bring international investment and boosting tourism sector in the province.

He said that Khyber Pakthuknkhwa is the land of opportunities and a place where culture and hospitality meet, adding hospitality is a major factor to attract investment.

He said that on the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan a policy framework, investment strategy, industrial and digital policy has been prepared for Dubai Expo.

He said that all these policies, potential, natural endowment and resources will be showcased in the Dubai expo to attract foreign investment.

CEO BOIT said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched a website and promotional video for Dubai International Expo 2020.

He said that investment opportunities available in the province will be presented to international investors at the Dubai Expo.

He said that the province has immense investment opportunities in many sectors including in tourism, minerals, industrial sectors. He said that on the instruction of chief minister a website and promotional video was launched for investors and tourists.

CEO BOIT said that KP archaeological sites and Gandhara civilization will also be showcase in the expo adding web portal includes virtual tour of tourist sites, expo schedule and a digital library on archeological and tourism places.