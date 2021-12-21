UrduPoint.com

KP Land Of Opportunities To Attract Foreign Investment : CEO BOIT

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 05:30 PM

KP land of opportunities to attract foreign investment : CEO BOIT

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment and Trade (BOIT), Hassan Daud Butt has said that Dubai Expo was an excellent platform to bring international investment and boosting tourism sector in the province.

He said that Khyber Pakthuknkhwa is the land of opportunities and a place where culture and hospitality meet, adding hospitality is a major factor to attract investment.

He said that on the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan a policy framework, investment strategy, industrial and digital policy has been prepared for Dubai Expo.

He said that all these policies, potential, natural endowment and resources will be showcased in the Dubai expo to attract foreign investment.

CEO BOIT said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched a website and promotional video for Dubai International Expo 2020.

He said that investment opportunities available in the province will be presented to international investors at the Dubai Expo.

He said that the province has immense investment opportunities in many sectors including in tourism, minerals, industrial sectors. He said that on the instruction of chief minister a website and promotional video was launched for investors and tourists.

CEO BOIT said that KP archaeological sites and Gandhara civilization will also be showcase in the expo adding web portal includes virtual tour of tourist sites, expo schedule and a digital library on archeological and tourism places.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dubai 2020 All Government

Recent Stories

PCB statement on Abid Ali

PCB statement on Abid Ali

16 minutes ago
 NATO Increases Scale of Drills Near Russia, Uses S ..

NATO Increases Scale of Drills Near Russia, Uses Strategic Aviation - Shoigu

21 minutes ago
 Israel lawmakers approve US travel ban to curb Omi ..

Israel lawmakers approve US travel ban to curb Omicron

21 minutes ago
 Washington to give additional $580 mn in internati ..

Washington to give additional $580 mn in international Covid aid

21 minutes ago
 Russian Military Unit in Syria Guarantor of Peace ..

Russian Military Unit in Syria Guarantor of Peace in Country - Shoigu

22 minutes ago
 Fifth Kupol Spacecraft of Missile Attack Warning S ..

Fifth Kupol Spacecraft of Missile Attack Warning System Launched Into Space - Sh ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.