UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Land Suitable For Olive Production: Governor

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

KP land suitable for olive production: Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman on Thursday attended a meeting of the Planning and Development Department through a video-link regarding promotion of cultivation of Olive trees.

Special suggestions were sought from the Governor regarding further promoting and encouraging the plantation of olive trees. A detailed discussion was made on including olive trees plantation in the 10 billion Tree Tsunami Project.

The Governor told the meeting that the agriculture and forests departments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were ready for initiating and taking forward this important project. The Governor also apprised the meeting regarding the capacity and importance of olive cultivation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said on a large-scale plantation of olive trees the land of the province was much suitable.

He said through cooperative farming the youth of KP could be lured toward plantation of olive trees to enable them earn a decent livelihood for their families.

He said by attracting the youth we could create numerous job opportunities for them.

The Governor maintained that Federal institutions would definitely play their needed role in promotion of olive cultivation in the province. He said that the land of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was much fertile for cultivation of olive trees. Pakistan has quality olive production and foreign countries including Saudi Arabia were taking keen interest in this product.

He said with the Olive Tsunami project not only the cultivation of olive could be enhanced but its export could also be taken to a next level.

The meeting was also attended by Provincial Forests Minister, Sayed Ishtiaq Urmer and officers from food Security, Environment, Planning Committee and representatives from department concerned.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tsunami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Agriculture Job Saudi Arabia From Billion

Recent Stories

Biden Nominates Judge Merrick Garland for US Attor ..

4 minutes ago

Pak- Cuba trade, business cooperation need of hour ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasizes KP govt for s ..

4 minutes ago

Fruits valuing $138.891mln, vegetables $77.184 mil ..

5 minutes ago

Gold prices decrease by Rs 1300 to Rs 115,300

5 minutes ago

Ryanair slashes annual traffic forecast on virus

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.