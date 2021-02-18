UrduPoint.com
KP Languages, Cultures Conference On Feb-20, 21

KP Languages, Cultures Conference on Feb-20, 21

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The 9th two-day Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Languages and Cultures Conference is scheduled to be held on Feb 20 under the auspices of Gandhara Hindko board (GHB).

Talking to APP Chairman GHB Ejaz Qureshi here Thursday, he said the conference would be held at Cultural Hall near Nishtar Hall adding scholars of 32 traditional languages being spoken across the province would present their research papers in the two-day event while music performance in different languages would also be held.

The main theme of the conference was to highlight importance of traditional languages of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa being spoken by its people, besides associated cultures of different parts.

The languages being spoken in KP include Hindko, Pashto, Siraiki, Brahvi, Pothohari, Pahari, Gojri, Shina, Khowar, Kalasha, Dameli, Torwali, Hazaragai and others.

