KP launches App for online payment of provincial taxes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Thursday achieved another milestone towards its E-Governance strategy by launching mobile Application "Zama KP" an E-payment gateway for online payment of provincial taxes which will facilitate consumers to pay taxes through mobile phone.

Launching ceremony of the App was held here with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan as chief guest.

Provincial cabinet members Shah Muhammad Wazir, Anwar Zaib Khan, Special Assistant for Excise & Taxation Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rahman, Members Provincial Assembly, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, SMBR Syed Zafar Ali Shah and other higher authorities attended the ceremony.

Initially, Token Tax of motor vehicles could be paid through this E-payment gateway whereas in the next phase, the facility would be extended for payment of the rest of taxes related to motor vehicles and property taxes.

The E-payment system has been launched by the Excise Taxation & Narcotics Control Department However, other departments can also use the system to collect their taxes. Similarly, fee of educational boards could also be paid through the App "Zama KP". The App has been prepared with the technical and financial assistance of Sub National Governance Program and Foreign & Common-Wealth Office of British Government.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister said that launching of Zama KP App was a historic and important step of the provincial government towards E-governance strategy adding that the initiative would not only facilitate people in payment of taxes but would also increase tax collection of provincial government.

He added that easy and efficient payment of taxes was very important step towards citizen facilitation adding that incumbent provincial government was providing efficient facilities to citizens through ensuring effective use of information technology.

Under its E-governance strategy "like other departments of the provincial government, huge scale reforms are underway in Excise & Taxation Department as well," he said and added that work was also in progress to digitize canal system in the province through which consumers could get all the information regarding effective use of water.

Besides, he said that land record in the province was also being computerized adding that his government was taking steps on priority basis to ensure development of IT Sector in the province.

He said that reform process was underway in all provincial departments that has resulted in significant improvement in overall business of the departments. He further stated that E-summary system was being introduced to ensure online tracking of summaries.

He said that Provincial government was taking revolutionary steps in other sectors adding that Peshawar to D.I Khan Motorway and Dir Motorway had been approved, Economic Zones were being established in the different districts to ensure uniform development of whole the province; and for the first time in the history of the province, hockey league was being organized to promote sports activities in the province.

The chief minister on this occasion thanked the Foreign Common Wealth Development Office (FCDO) and Sub National Governance Program for their assistance in developing Zama KP App.