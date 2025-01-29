KP Launches Artificial Insemination Project To Boost Livestock Production
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 08:38 PM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Wednesday inaugurated a project aimed at increasing livestock production through artificial insemination
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Wednesday inaugurated a project aimed at increasing livestock production through artificial insemination.
Provincial Minister for Livestock, Fazal Hakim Khan Yousafzai formally launched the initiative and directed officials to ensure the availability of veterinary medicines at government dispensaries.
Speaking at the event, Yousafzai stated that the two-year project has an estimated cost of PKR 495 million and is expected to significantly enhance milk production.
He further emphasized that multiple projects have been initiated to improve milk yield by promoting the breeding of high-quality cattle.
Additionally, the minister announced that 799 artificial insemination centers have been established across the province, with plans to increase the number in the future.
APP/vak
