KP launches crackdown on quacks, unregistered medical facilities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission Wednesday launched crackdown on quacks and unregistered medical facilities in the provincial capital.

In this connection, on the special directives of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Care Commission, a team of inspectors from all zones conducted raids at Dabgari Gardens locality of the city and took action against quacks, unregistered laboratories, clinics and x-ray centres.

During the raid all unregistered and substandard medical centres were sealed.

The teams checked 85 private health facilities in Khyber Medical Centre, Akbar Medical Centre, Khattak Medical Centre and Abaseen Medical Centre. Out of them 11 were sealed while 8 were issued show-cause notices. The sealed facilities included laboratories and clinics.

A spokesman of the Health Care Commission has clarified that no negligence or lethargy would be tolerated in the provision of quality medical facilities to the people.