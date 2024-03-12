KP Launches Drive To Re-enroll Out Of School Children
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched a special admission drive to re-enroll out-of-school children at the start of the academic year.
Faisal Tarakai, Provincial Minister of Secondary Education, told media on Tuesday that over the past decade, special emphasis was laid on promotion of education and health sectors in KP under the two PTI administrations. Despite the implementation of educational emergency, 4.7 million children remained out of school.
The launch ceremony witnessed the admission of four children, symbolizing the commencement of the campaign.
Masood Khan, KP Secretary of Secondary Education, outlined the objective to enroll one million children within the next two months. However, he acknowledged the challenges in public schools, where essential facilities and staff, including teachers, remain inadequate.
The event incorporated national songs and physical training displays to emphasize the significance of education to children.
