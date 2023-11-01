KP Launches Online Government-Business Communication Platform

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched an online Government-Business Communication Platform, titled “GoBiz Connect” on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched an online Government-Business Communication Platform, titled “GoBiz Connect” on Wednesday.

The web portal would prove to be an effective platform to boost business activities and economic growth by enhancing cooperation and coordination between the private and public sectors.

The web portal has been launched with the technical assistance of Sub National Governance Program funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO-UKAID).

Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan appreciated the efforts of KP IT board and donor agencies on the successful launching of the portal and said that the initiative will play a pivotal role in promoting business activities in the province.

He said that the success of the initiative will certainly depend on the sound coordination and better integration of all the provincial government departments involved in regulatory and other functions related to the business adding that the provincial government has already taken multiple steps to facilitate the investors and promote business activities in the province.

He further stated that the Economic Development and Investment Promotion Council (EDIPC) needs to work more pro-actively and utilize the current initiative of the online government-business communication platform adding that an entirely research and evidence based investment strategy for the province also need to be chalked out with the input of all the stake-holders.

He extended his gratitude to the management of Sub National Governance Program (SNGP) and Foreign, Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) for their continuous support to the provincial government.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriot, Caretaker Provincial Ministers Dr. Najeebullah and Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah, Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Provincial Team Lead of the Sub National Governance Program Dr. Raheel Ahmad Siddiqui, and representatives from the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Women Chamber of Commerce and Industries, and government officials attended the ceremony.