KP Launches Toll-Free Number For Registering Complaints Against HR Violation

KP Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Right Sultan Muhammad Khan launched Toll-Free number 0800-11180 for registration of complaints against violation of human rights at Directorate General of Law and Human Rights, here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :KP Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Right Sultan Muhammad Khan launched Toll-Free number 0800-11180 for registration of complaints against violation of human rights at Directorate General of Law and Human Rights, here on Tuesday.

The minister launched the service by receiving a test call on the toll-free number and commended the team for successfully executing the facility.

During the inaugural ceremony, the minster stated that PTI had zero tolerance policy against human rights violation.

Sultan Muhammad Khan said that as per law strict action would be taken and justice would be provided to the victims after registering their complaints.

"Everyone can now call on the toll-free number without any cost during working hours and can register their complaints,'' he added.

He reiterated that government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was striving hard to ensure provision of human rights and amendments were being brought in the laws for further improving existing ones. He added that domestic violence bill was tabled in the provincial assembly and would be approved by the house soon.

The Minister was also briefed about the achievements and performance of HR Directorate to date. The minister directed relevant officials to work day in, day out to protect the fundamental rights of the marginalized sections of society as it was the agenda of his government.

