Open Menu

KP Launches Wildlife Restoration Project, Releases Deer Into Kohat Forests

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2025 | 07:10 PM

KP launches wildlife restoration project, releases deer into Kohat forests

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Muhammad Ali Saif on Friday said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, the provincial government has taken another revolutionary step by launching a wildlife restoration project, making KP the first province to introduce a re-wilding initiative.

As part of the project, different species of deer have been released into the forests of Kohat, where they are being monitored through drone technology, he said adding local communities and wildlife officials have also been engaged in continuous monitoring to ensure the protection and survival of the species.

Saif said that the positive outcomes of the billion Tree Tsunami project are now visible in the form of the revival of wildlife.

He added that the newly launched initiative would pave the way for the restoration of other species and serve as a milestone in maintaining ecological balance across the province.

Highlighting the background, he recalled that the Billion Tree Tsunami was launched in 2014 to combat climate change, and its long-term benefits are now materializing through improved forest cover and biodiversity.

Building on this success, the provincial government has now practically realized another major initiative with the introduction of the wildlife restoration and reintroduction project, he noted.

Saif emphasized that this revolutionary step aims to restore the ecosystem that had been severely damaged over the past several years, ensuring a sustainable environment for future generations.

Recent Stories

UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship o ..

UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..

28 minutes ago
 flydubai grows its presence in Romania

Flydubai grows its presence in Romania

43 minutes ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at E ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

1 hour ago
 UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India ..

UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA

2 hours ago
 Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfire ..

Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfires in 23 years

2 hours ago
 Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates cre ..

Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates creativity, human experience

2 hours ago
MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournamen ..

MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournaments in new season

2 hours ago
 UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit

UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit

2 hours ago
 Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credent ..

Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General of Jord ..

3 hours ago
 Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia

Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi successfully completes drone parcel deli ..

Abu Dhabi successfully completes drone parcel delivery trial

3 hours ago
 YouTube shorts gets free AI video generator “Veo ..

YouTube shorts gets free AI video generator “Veo 3”

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan