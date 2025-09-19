KP launches wildlife restoration project, releases deer into Kohat forests

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Muhammad Ali Saif on Friday said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, the provincial government has taken another revolutionary step by launching a wildlife restoration project, making KP the first province to introduce a re-wilding initiative.

As part of the project, different species of deer have been released into the forests of Kohat, where they are being monitored through drone technology, he said adding local communities and wildlife officials have also been engaged in continuous monitoring to ensure the protection and survival of the species.

Saif said that the positive outcomes of the billion Tree Tsunami project are now visible in the form of the revival of wildlife.

He added that the newly launched initiative would pave the way for the restoration of other species and serve as a milestone in maintaining ecological balance across the province.

Highlighting the background, he recalled that the Billion Tree Tsunami was launched in 2014 to combat climate change, and its long-term benefits are now materializing through improved forest cover and biodiversity.

Building on this success, the provincial government has now practically realized another major initiative with the introduction of the wildlife restoration and reintroduction project, he noted.

Saif emphasized that this revolutionary step aims to restore the ecosystem that had been severely damaged over the past several years, ensuring a sustainable environment for future generations.