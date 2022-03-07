KP Law, Human Rights Directorate resolved 83 percent complaints in ten years

The Directorate General of Law and Human Rights Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received as many as 2089 complaints from the year 2012 to 2022 and resolved 83 percent complaints

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :The Directorate General of Law and Human Rights Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received as many as 2089 complaints from the year 2012 to 2022 and resolved 83 percent complaints.

It was informed during a meeting to review the performance of the directorate which was chaired by Provincial Law Minister Fazal Shakoor Khan.

Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Masood Ahmed, Director General Law and Human Rights Javed Anwar, Additional Secretary Law Tahir Iqbal and other senior officials were present.

During the meeting, the Provincial Law Minister was given briefing on the key role of the directorate and its current performance.

The provincial minister was informed that the directorate disposed off 1734 complaints while 356 complaints were pending.

Fazal Shakoor Khan directed officers to focus on resolving the challenges of the directorate and especially the problems of the newly merged districts on priority basis.

He also added that the establishment of District Attorney's Offices should be ensured in all the districts while promotion of District Attorney and recruitment of vacant posts of District Attorney on merit basis should also be done on an emergency basis.

The minister directed that the deputation of all the employees in other departments should be withdrawn and their services should be given back to parent department immediately.

He further directed that if any employee was found negligent in fulfilling his responsibilities, he should be issued a notice under government rules and dismissed from service for continuous absence.

The minister said that all the works of the directorate should be carried out efficiently and on merit so that no one's rights could be violated.