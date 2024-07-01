KP Law Minister administers oath to Kohat Bar Association Cabinet

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister on Finance and Law, Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate has said that the lawyers of Kohat have always played a key role for the supremacy of law.

He expressed these views while addressing the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected cabinet of Kohat Bar Association as chief guest on Monday.

Members of the National Assembly Shahryar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar, members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Daud Shah Afridi and Shafi Jan and the President of the Bar also addressed the ceremony.

Earlier, the Law Minister Aftab Alam also inaugurated the law library in the office of District Attorney Kohat, where he was given a detailed briefing by District Attorney Akbar Ali.

The provincial minister said, the dream of progress and prosperity of any country cannot be fulfilled until the supremacy of law is established in the country.

Congratulating the newly elected cabinet, the Law Minister hoped that the new cabinet will play its due role for the welfare of its community and the supremacy of law and will spare no moment for providing quick and cheap justice to the people.

Referring to the problems and demands of the bar, the law minister assured, that he is still a part of the Kohat Bar, so he will make all possible efforts to solve the problems of the bar.

He on this occasion announced Rs.2.5 million for the welfare of the bar while Member National Assembly Shahryar Afridi also announced Rs.2.5 million and rupees to 10 million for the expansion of Kohat bar Hall.

Similarly, Daud Shah Afridi MPA also announced the solarization of the Bar Hall.