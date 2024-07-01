Open Menu

KP Law Minister Administers Oath To Kohat Bar Association Cabinet

Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2024 | 04:50 PM

KP Law Minister administers oath to Kohat Bar Association Cabinet

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister on Finance and Law, Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate has said that the lawyers of Kohat have always played a key role for the supremacy of law.

He expressed these views while addressing the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected cabinet of Kohat Bar Association as chief guest on Monday.

Members of the National Assembly Shahryar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar, members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Daud Shah Afridi and Shafi Jan and the President of the Bar also addressed the ceremony.

Earlier, the Law Minister Aftab Alam also inaugurated the law library in the office of District Attorney Kohat, where he was given a detailed briefing by District Attorney Akbar Ali.

The provincial minister said, the dream of progress and prosperity of any country cannot be fulfilled until the supremacy of law is established in the country.

Congratulating the newly elected cabinet, the Law Minister hoped that the new cabinet will play its due role for the welfare of its community and the supremacy of law and will spare no moment for providing quick and cheap justice to the people.

Referring to the problems and demands of the bar, the law minister assured, that he is still a part of the Kohat Bar, so he will make all possible efforts to solve the problems of the bar.

He on this occasion announced Rs.2.5 million for the welfare of the bar while Member National Assembly Shahryar Afridi also announced Rs.2.5 million and rupees to 10 million for the expansion of Kohat bar Hall.

Similarly, Daud Shah Afridi MPA also announced the solarization of the Bar Hall.

Related Topics

Assembly National Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Lawyers Law Minister Kohat Progress Aftab Alam Afridi All Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza

Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza

3 hours ago
 Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

5 hours ago
 Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab Univ ..

Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University

20 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

2 days ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

2 days ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

2 days ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan