KP Law Minister Announces Rs 2m For Aghosh To Help Orphans
Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2024 | 06:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate on Sunday said that helping welfare organizations, especially those patronizing and helping the orphans and poorest of the society were able for international award.
This he said while addressing the ceremony held at Aghosh Al-Khidmat Kohat Campus as chief guest.
Central PTI Leader Shehryar Khan Afridi MNA, Members Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Shafi Jan and Shah Turab Khan, Aghosh Al-Khidmat Kohat chief Hafiz Abid Hammad and other notables also addressed the event. The ceremony beside others was also attended by the former MPA Muhammad Ali, important religious, political and social figures of Kohat, elders of the area, staff and students of the institution in large numbers.
The law minister maintained that participating in a ceremony of this important welfare institution of his native district as chief guest was a matter of great honor and pride for him, for which he was personally grateful to its organizers.
The minister, while announcing a financial support of Rs.2 million for the said institution, assured that he would do his level best to bring a special grant from the provincial government for the construction and other welfare works of this key institution. I will meet the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in this regard, he added.
Aftab Alam Afridi appealed to the philanthropists of the province, especially Kohat, to help generously with organizations like Aghosh Al-Khidmat, because there is success in this world and the hereafter through assisting the charity organization.
Recent Stories
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Muqam urges opposition to be constructive, not confrontational2 minutes ago
-
Police launch massive search operations12 minutes ago
-
Religious scholars, leaders unify behind ‘Code of Conduct for Pilgrims’22 minutes ago
-
LGH launches new Department of Nutrition22 minutes ago
-
16 stolen motorcycles recovered in successful operation32 minutes ago
-
CAP's 16th celebrations : pride for organizers32 minutes ago
-
Vehicle theft gang busted, six stolen vehicles recovered42 minutes ago
-
Wheat Crisis: JI holds rally to support farmers42 minutes ago
-
PMLN delegation calls on Amir Muqam42 minutes ago
-
PKI announces protest march towards Lahore on May 101 hour ago
-
CM Balochistan lauds successful operations against miscreants1 hour ago
-
Sheikh Jaffar Mandokhail to sworn in as Governor Balochistan tomorrow1 hour ago