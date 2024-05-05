Open Menu

KP Law Minister Announces Rs 2m For Aghosh To Help Orphans

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2024 | 06:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate on Sunday said that helping welfare organizations, especially those patronizing and helping the orphans and poorest of the society were able for international award.

This he said while addressing the ceremony held at Aghosh Al-Khidmat Kohat Campus as chief guest.

Central PTI Leader Shehryar Khan Afridi MNA, Members Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Shafi Jan and Shah Turab Khan, Aghosh Al-Khidmat Kohat chief Hafiz Abid Hammad and other notables also addressed the event. The ceremony beside others was also attended by the former MPA Muhammad Ali, important religious, political and social figures of Kohat, elders of the area, staff and students of the institution in large numbers.

The law minister maintained that participating in a ceremony of this important welfare institution of his native district as chief guest was a matter of great honor and pride for him, for which he was personally grateful to its organizers.

The minister, while announcing a financial support of Rs.2 million for the said institution, assured that he would do his level best to bring a special grant from the provincial government for the construction and other welfare works of this key institution. I will meet the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in this regard, he added.

Aftab Alam Afridi appealed to the philanthropists of the province, especially Kohat, to help generously with organizations like Aghosh Al-Khidmat, because there is success in this world and the hereafter through assisting the charity organization.

