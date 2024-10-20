KP Law Minister attends KCCL Sports Festival 2024 function

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) The Kohat Cement Company Limited (KCCL) has announced holding the KCCL Sports Festival 2024 at Kohat Sports Complex that will include the Tap Ball Cricket, Hard Ball Cricket and football league.

It will be held at the district level and more than 110 teams will participate in it highlighting the local talent.

In this regard, a formal function was held at Kohat Sports Complex here on Sunday wherein Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister on Law and Parliamentary Affairs Aftab Alam was the chief guest while Chairman DDAC Kohat Shafi Jan MPA, Daud Shah Afridi MPA, Chairman Tehsil Gumbat Sajid Iqbal and Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram participated as guests of Honors.

The CSR Head of KCCL Ijaz Hussain on this occasion presented a cheque of Rs.1.5 million to the District Sports Officer Kohat Zeeshan for the said event.

For the event, the distinguished guests also distributed 100 Cricket Kits among the local players donated by Saad Afridi of Kohat and Irfan Bangash of Parachinar, the Owners of the Perth Phantoms franchise in Australia, which promotes talent in the area. It shows their commitment to promotion of Cricket in the Region.

Saad Afridi and Irfan Bangash also announced the holding of Free T-10 Cricket League for the Kohat Division showing their team commitment and interest in promoting cricket at the grass-root level and encouraging the youth.

The minister while welcoming the efforts of the Australian Franchise Owners for the promotion of regional cricket assured full support on behalf of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the promotion of all sports including cricket in the region.