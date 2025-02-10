Open Menu

KP Law Minister Calls For Improved Public Services

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2025 | 10:46 PM

KP law minister calls for improved public services

A high-level review meeting was held on Monday, at the Deputy Commissioner Office Kohat, where Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Aftab Alam led a discussion on the performance of district departments

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) A high-level review meeting was held on Monday, at the Deputy Commissioner Office Kohat, where Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Aftab Alam led a discussion on the performance of district departments.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the food Department, Forest Department, Agriculture Department, Halal Food Authority and other relevant authorities.

During the meeting, the provincial minister praised the efforts of top-performing officers and issued directives to relevant authorities to enhance their performance. He also emphasized that providing facilities to the public is the top priority, and any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.

