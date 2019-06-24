UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Law Minister Condoles With Shaukat Yousafzai Over Death Of Mother

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 07:59 PM

KP Law Minister condoles with Shaukat Yousafzai over death of mother

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Mohammad Khan Monday expressed condolence with Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai over death of his mother

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Mohammad Khan Monday expressed condolence with Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai over death of his mother.

In his condolence message, he prayed eternal peace for the departed soul and courage for bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Meanwhile MPA Ibrahim Khattak from PK-61 also expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of mother of Shaukat Yousafzai and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Family From PK-61 Sad

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed receives Mediterranean Parliamentar ..

16 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises Islamic economy contri ..

31 minutes ago

Rapid processing, proactive mechanisms solutions t ..

46 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs Strategic Affairs Coun ..

46 minutes ago

Eight-week Regional U19 Academies programme commen ..

1 hour ago

Arab Parliament condemns terrorist attack on Abha ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.