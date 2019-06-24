KP Law Minister condoles with Shaukat Yousafzai over death of mother

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Mohammad Khan Monday expressed condolence with Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai over death of his mother

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Mohammad Khan Monday expressed condolence with Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai over death of his mother.

In his condolence message, he prayed eternal peace for the departed soul and courage for bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Meanwhile MPA Ibrahim Khattak from PK-61 also expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of mother of Shaukat Yousafzai and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace.