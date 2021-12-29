UrduPoint.com

KP Law Minister Directs For Development Of Road Infrastructure In District Charsadda

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2021 | 07:07 PM

KP law minister directs for development of road infrastructure in district Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister, Fazal Shakoor Khan Tuesday directed authorities to develop road infrastructure in district Charsadda and liaise with communication department to complete ongoing uplift schemes.

He was chairing a meeting convened to review pace of work on uplift schemes underway in district Charsadda. The meeting among others was attended by Chief Executive Officer Communication and Works Charsadda and Sub Divisional Officer.

He also directed judicious utilization of development funds and complete uplift schemes on time.

He also directed officers of communication and works department to work in consultation with district administration keeping in view expectations of people.

Law minister said that the government is making incessant efforts to develop ignored areas and provide relief to people following directives of Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan and added that people would be benefited by the polices and result-oriented efforts of government.

