KP Law Minister For Inclusion Of Cabinet Members In BoG Of Judicial Academy
Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2024 | 06:44 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Law, Aftab Alam here on Thursday suggested to include provincial cabinet in the Board of Governors (BoG) of KP Judicial Academy (KPJA)
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Law, Aftab Alam here on Thursday suggested to include provincial cabinet in the board of Governors (BoG) of KP Judicial Academy (KPJA).
He expressed these views during his visit to KPJA. He was accompanied by the Minister for Local Government and Minister of Revenue while Advocate General, Shah Faizal Utmankhel, Secretary Law, Akhtar Saeed and Director General KPJA, Jehanzaib Shinwari were also present on the occasion.
The minister was briefed that senior judges, lawyers, personnel of law enforcement agencies, religious scholars and newly appointed judges were being given training in the academy.
He was told that academy was also contributing to develop infrastructure like other departments of the province.
Speaking on the occasion, the Law Minister suggested to make cabinet members part of BoG KPJA and said that it would abridge-up the gap between judiciary and provincial government.
He said that it would connect judiciary and the government with each other and help addressing problems being faced by the academy. He said that judiciary was an important pillar in our social edifice adding that the problems of KPJJA would be forwarded to the Chief Minister for proper solution.
