Open Menu

KP Law Minister Inaugurates Upgradation Of Govt School Khawaja Payal

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2025 | 06:10 PM

KP Law Minister inaugurates upgradation of Govt School Khawaja Payal

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Aftab Alam Advocate on Monday visited Union Council Ziarat Sheikh Allah Dad (PK-90) where he inaugurated the newly constructed building of the recently upgraded Government School Khawaja Payal.

Former Interior Minister MNA Shehryar Khan Afridi and Chairman Tehsil Gumbat Sajid Iqbal were also present on the occasion.

The inaugural ceremony of the school was attended by the elders of the area, teachers, local party leaders, workers and the general public. The new building of the school was formally inaugurated which was constructed at a cost of Rs.33.19 million.

In his address, the Minister said that construction work on the said school was expedited after funds were arranged through the special efforts of the MNA, adding that the future of the children is of Primary importance.

The minister said that all the elected representatives of the district were working for the development of Kohat under the leadership of Sheheryar Afridi.

The minister added that the government was prioritizing projects which were nearing completion.

He further added that education, health, communication, drinking water, agriculture and irrigation were priority areas and efforts were are underway to ensure timely completion of ongoing projects in these sectors.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2025 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

9 minutes ago
 Jahangir Khan Tareen labs at Khanewal public schoo ..

Jahangir Khan Tareen labs at Khanewal public school, college university

19 minutes ago
 Fatima Sana named captain of ICC Women’s World C ..

Fatima Sana named captain of ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2025 team

26 minutes ago
 Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Can ..

Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Canada T10 League

42 minutes ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan

Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan

50 minutes ago
 Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to ..

Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to introduce Finance (Amendment) ..

1 hour ago
Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab ..

Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab amid hot, dry weather

1 hour ago
 Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy

Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy

2 hours ago
 Controversy erupts as alleged private video of Tik ..

Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online

2 hours ago
 Islamic University female student shot dead in pri ..

Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champ ..

Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan