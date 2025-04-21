KP Law Minister inaugurates upgradation of Govt School Khawaja Payal

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Aftab Alam Advocate on Monday visited Union Council Ziarat Sheikh Allah Dad (PK-90) where he inaugurated the newly constructed building of the recently upgraded Government School Khawaja Payal.

Former Interior Minister MNA Shehryar Khan Afridi and Chairman Tehsil Gumbat Sajid Iqbal were also present on the occasion.

The inaugural ceremony of the school was attended by the elders of the area, teachers, local party leaders, workers and the general public. The new building of the school was formally inaugurated which was constructed at a cost of Rs.33.19 million.

In his address, the Minister said that construction work on the said school was expedited after funds were arranged through the special efforts of the MNA, adding that the future of the children is of Primary importance.

The minister said that all the elected representatives of the district were working for the development of Kohat under the leadership of Sheheryar Afridi.

The minister added that the government was prioritizing projects which were nearing completion.

He further added that education, health, communication, drinking water, agriculture and irrigation were priority areas and efforts were are underway to ensure timely completion of ongoing projects in these sectors.